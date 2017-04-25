BRIEF-African Gold Group appoints Ryan Ptolemy CFO

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 African Gold Group Inc:
* African Gold Group closes strategic investment and announces board and management additions
* Says Ryan Ptolemy appointed CFO
* African Gold Group Inc - Jaimie Macpherson, current chief financial officer of AGG will remain on in a transition capacity for next three months
* African Gold Group Inc - board welcomes Stephan Theron to board, as its new chief executive officer
* African gold group inc- board would also like to welcome Stan Bharti as chairman of AGG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.