2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-African Gold Group appoints Ryan Ptolemy CFO

April 25 African Gold Group Inc:

* African Gold Group closes strategic investment and announces board and management additions

* Says Ryan Ptolemy appointed CFO

* African Gold Group Inc - Jaimie Macpherson, current chief financial officer of AGG will remain on in a transition capacity for next three months

* African Gold Group Inc - board welcomes Stephan Theron to board, as its new chief executive officer

* African gold group inc- board would also like to welcome Stan Bharti as chairman of AGG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
