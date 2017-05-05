版本:
BRIEF-AG Mortgage Investment Trust announces "at the market" offering program of common stock

May 5 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. announces "at the market" offering program of common stock

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc - Company may offer and sell up to $100 million aggregate offering price of shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
