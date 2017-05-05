BRIEF-AG Mortgage Investment Trust announces "at the market" offering program of common stock

BRIEF-Homeservices of America says president Robert Moline retiring
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring
May 5 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
* AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. announces "at the market" offering program of common stock
* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc - Company may offer and sell up to $100 million aggregate offering price of shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring
* On June 19, appointed Julie N. Shamburger to serve as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO - sec filing
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)