BRIEF-Agco announces intended acquisition of the forage division of Lely Group

March 13 Agco Corp

* Agco announces the intended acquisition of the forage division of Lely Group

* Reached agreement in principle to acquire forage division of Lely Group

* Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2017; process for employee consultation will now be started Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
