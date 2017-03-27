版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 22:57 BJT

BRIEF-AGCO Corp says CEO Martin H. Richenhagen's total compensation for 2016 was $10.7 million

March 27 Agco Corp

* CEO Martin H. Richenhagen's total compensation for 2016 was $10.7 million versus about $14 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2o9vl4q) Further company coverage:
