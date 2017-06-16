BRIEF-Ageas says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to Fortis settlement

BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces plans to list options on Altice USA
June 16 Ageas Sa:
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement
* Ageas sa says at this stage court has not declared settlement binding
* main court concern relates to distribution of settlement amount of eur 1.2 billion between non-active claimants & active claimants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to potential two-part yen denominated notes offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLpbcb) Further company coverage:
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million