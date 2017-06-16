版本:
2017年 6月 17日 星期六

BRIEF-Ageas says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to Fortis settlement

June 16 Ageas Sa:

* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement

* Ageas sa says at this stage court has not declared settlement binding

* main court concern relates to distribution of settlement amount of eur 1.2 billion between non-active claimants & active claimants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
