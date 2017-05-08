BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.28
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.24
* Qtrly ACFO per unit $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: