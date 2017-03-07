版本:
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust qtrly affo per unit $0.27

March 7 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust

* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly affo per unit $0.27

* Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.31

* Q4 FFO per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
