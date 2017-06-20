版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Agena Bioscience announces expanded partnership with Assurex Health

June 20 Myriad Genetics Inc

* Agena bioscience - assurex health, subsidiary of myriad genetics, has selected massarray system for streamlined laboratory set-up, sample processing of assurex health's genesight test

* Agena bioscience - under new partnership, assurex health expects to significantly increase number of genesight test samples run on the massarray system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
