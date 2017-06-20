BRIEF-Agena Bioscience announces expanded partnership with Assurex Health

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Myriad Genetics Inc
* Agena bioscience - assurex health, subsidiary of myriad genetics, has selected massarray system for streamlined laboratory set-up, sample processing of assurex health's genesight test
* Agena bioscience - under new partnership, assurex health expects to significantly increase number of genesight test samples run on the massarray system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.