BRIEF-Agenus commences phase 1 trial with neoantigen cancer vaccine autosynvax

April 5 Agenus Inc

* Agenus commences phase 1 trial with neoantigen cancer vaccine autosynvax

* Agenus Inc - preclinical data presented at AACR 2017 annual meeting show ASV to be active and synergistic with checkpoint blockade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
