BRIEF-Agenus Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Agenus reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $27 million versus $ 6 million

* Agenus Inc - plans to pursue its cell therapy assets with formation of a separate business entity to be majority owned by agenus and funded externally