BRIEF-AGF Management Ltd reports Q1 EPS C$0.11 from continuing operations

March 29 Agf Management Ltd:

* Agf management limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.11 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agf management ltd - Q1 total assets under management (AUM) increased 10.7pct to $35.1 billion, compared to $31.7 billion as at February 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
