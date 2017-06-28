BRIEF-AGF Management Q2 earnings per share C$0.16 from continuing operations

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Agf Management Ltd
* Agf management limited reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.16 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Agf management ltd - qtrly total assets under management increased 8.0% to $36.4 billion compared to same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: