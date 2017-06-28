BRIEF-AGF Management Q2 earnings per share C$0.16 from continuing operations

June 28 Agf Management Ltd

* Agf management limited reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.16 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agf management ltd - qtrly total assets under management increased 8.0% to $36.4 billion compared to same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: