BRIEF-AGF reports April 2017 assets under management

May 2 AGF Management Ltd

* AGF reports April 2017 assets under management

* AGF Management Ltd - Reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $36.3 billion as at April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
