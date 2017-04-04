版本:
2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-AGF reports March 2017 assets under management

April 4 AGF Management Ltd:

* AGF reports march 2017 assets under management

* AGF Management Ltd - total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.5 billion as at March 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
