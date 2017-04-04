版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-AGI announces $75 mln principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

April 4 AG Growth International Inc:

* AGI announces $75 million public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* AG Growth International-to issue $75 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at price of $1,000/debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐