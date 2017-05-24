版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Agiga Tech granted patent for hybrid non-volatile RAM in China

May 24 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

* Agiga Tech - Agiga Tech, unit of Cypress Semiconductor Corp, granted patent for hybrid non-volatile RAM in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
