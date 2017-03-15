版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Agilent Technologies announces board changes

March 16 Agilent Technologies Inc

* Agilent Technologies board of directors elects Koh Boon Hwee as new chairman

* Koh Boon, who has been a member of Agilent's board since 2003, replaces James Cullen

* James Cullen will continue as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
