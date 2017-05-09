版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Agility Health announces appointment of Patrick J. Reid as CFO

May 9 Agility Health Inc:

* Agility Health announces appointment of Patrick J. Reid as chief financial officer

* Agility Health Inc - Reid will succeed Gene Miyamoto, who has been serving as interim CFO since July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
