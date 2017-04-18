版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Agility Health announces retirement of CEO

April 18 Agility Health Inc

* Agility Health announces retirement of CEO

* Says CEO and chairman of the board Steven N. Davidson to retire

* Says Pierre G. Gagnon appointed chairman of the board

* Agility Health Inc - Pierre G. Gagnon will also serve as chief executive officer until a replacement for Davidson has been secured Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐