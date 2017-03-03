版本:
BRIEF-Agility Health enters into amended agreement to acquire Medic Holdings

March 3 Agility Health Inc:

* Agility Health enters into amended and restated definitive agreement to acquire Medic Holdings Corp. and completes shares for services transaction

* Agility Health Inc- Entered into amended agreement to reduce purchase price to be paid by co to acquire Medic Holdings to C$2.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
