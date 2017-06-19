版本:
BRIEF-Agilysys appoints Tony Pritchett chief financial officer

June 19 Agilysys Inc:

* Agilysys appoints Tony Pritchett chief financial officer

* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
