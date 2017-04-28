BRIEF-Agios announces closing of over-allotment option in public offering

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Agios announces closing of over-allotment option in public offering
* Issued an additional 757,575 shares of common stock at public offering price of $49.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director