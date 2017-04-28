版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Agios announces closing of over-allotment option in public offering

April 28 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Agios announces closing of over-allotment option in public offering

* Issued an additional 757,575 shares of common stock at public offering price of $49.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
