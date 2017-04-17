版本:
BRIEF-Agios announces proposed offering of common stock

April 17 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Agios announces proposed offering of common stock

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc says offering to sell to 4.5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Agios Pharmaceuticals - proceeds of offering are expected to be used to fund company's research, clinical development and pre-commercial activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
