BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals announces MTAP pathway research program and collaboration agreement with Celgene

March 13 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Agios announces MTAP pathway research program as
development program and development candidate under master
research and collaboration agreement with Celgene
* Says Celgene will pay Agios an $8 million designation fee
for MTAP pathway program
* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - Celgene will have an opt-in
right on program up through Phase 1 dose escalation for at least
a $30 million fee
* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - Agios will be eligible for up
to $169 million in clinical and regulatory milestone payments
* Agios Pharmaceuticals - co, Celgene to have global
co-development and co-commercialization rights with worldwide
50/50 cost and profit share on MTAP pathway program
