公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Q1 net loss was $66.2 million

May 4 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - net loss for quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $66.2 million, compared to a net loss of $23.2 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - collaboration revenue was $10.5 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to $31.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
