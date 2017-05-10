版本:
BRIEF-Agjunction reports Q1 revenue $14.6 million

May 10 Agjunction Inc

* Agjunction reports first quarter 2017 earnings results

* Agjunction Inc says Q1 net income increased to $3.6 million or $0.03 per share

* Agjunction Inc says Q1 revenue was down to $14.6 million from $15.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
