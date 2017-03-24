版本:
BRIEF-Agjunction reports Q4 loss per share $0.02

March 23 Agjunction Inc

* Agjunction reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Qtrly total sales were $8.2 million compared to $11.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
