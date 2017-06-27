版本:
BRIEF-AgJunction repurchases 7.9 mln common shares

June 27 AgJunction Inc:

* AgJunction repurchases 7.9 million common shares

* AgJunction - repurchased, returned to treasury for cancellation 7.9 million of its common shares under an arm's length private transaction for $1.8 million

* Following repurchase, AgJunction has approximately 116.5 million shares outstanding and $19.0 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
