BRIEF-AgJunction repurchases 7.9 mln common shares

BRIEF-Ingenico Group invests in Joinedapp, a California-based start-up
* INGENICO GROUP INVESTS IN JOINEDAPP, A CALIFORNIA-BASED START-UP SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: http://bit.ly/2tRvxZc FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
June 27 AgJunction Inc:
* AgJunction repurchases 7.9 million common shares
* AgJunction - repurchased, returned to treasury for cancellation 7.9 million of its common shares under an arm's length private transaction for $1.8 million
* Following repurchase, AgJunction has approximately 116.5 million shares outstanding and $19.0 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INGENICO GROUP INVESTS IN JOINEDAPP, A CALIFORNIA-BASED START-UP SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: http://bit.ly/2tRvxZc FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
ZURICH, June 28 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, June 28 Japan Tobacco Inc said on Wednesday it hoped to catch up with Philip Morris International Inc in smokeless tobacco by expanding the number of smoke-free restaurants and public places that allow its vaping product.