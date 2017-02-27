BRIEF-Agjunction says enters into letter of intent to license automated steering technology

Feb 27 Agjunction Inc:

* Agjunction Inc - Agjunction enters into letter of intent to license automated steering technology to Reichhardt GMBH

* Agjunction - LOI sets basic terms under which parties to negotiate non-exclusive worldwide license to certain agjunction patents for license fee

* Agjunction - lOI provides collaboration among parties to develop, market, sell steering solutions that has Reichhardt's patented sensor guidance technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: