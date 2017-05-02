版本:
BRIEF-Agnc Investment Corp announces pricing of public offering of common stock

May 2 Agnc Investment Corp:

* Agnc Investment Corp announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says offering 24.5 million common shares

* Agnc Investment - priced public offering for total expected gross proceeds of about $507.2 million before underwriting discounts, commissions, expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
