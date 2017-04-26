版本:
BRIEF-Agnc Investment Qtrly net income per common share $0.21

April 26 Agnc Investment Corp:

* Agnc Investment Corp. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly net income per common share $0.21

* Agnc Investment Corp says $20.98 net book value per common share as of March 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
