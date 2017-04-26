BRIEF-Agnc Investment Qtrly net income per common share $0.21

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Agnc Investment Corp:
* Agnc Investment Corp. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly net income per common share $0.21
* Agnc Investment Corp says $20.98 net book value per common share as of March 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: