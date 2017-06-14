版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 04:06 BJT

BRIEF-AGNC Investment's estimated net book value of $21.04 per common share as of May 31, 2017

June 14 Agnc Investment Corp:

* Agnc investment -its estimated net book value of $21.04 per common share and estimated net tangible book value of $19.48 per common share as of May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
