版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Agnico Eagle announces investment in Goldquest Mining Corp

March 6 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd:

* Agnico Eagle announces investment in Goldquest Mining Corp

* Agnico Eagle Mines - agreed to purchase 38.1 million common shares of Goldquest Mining Corp in non-brokered private placement at price of $0.60 per share

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - closing of transaction is expected to occur on or about March 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐