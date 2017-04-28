版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-Agree Realty enters into equity distribution agreement

April 28 Agree Realty Corp-

* Agree Realty -on April 28, co entered into equity distribution agreement, pursuant to which co may offer to sell upto $200 million of common stock -sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oQYOzf) Further company coverage:
