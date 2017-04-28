BRIEF-Agree Realty enters into equity distribution agreement

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Agree Realty Corp-
* Agree Realty -on April 28, co entered into equity distribution agreement, pursuant to which co may offer to sell upto $200 million of common stock -sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oQYOzf) Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock