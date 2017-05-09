版本:
2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Agri-Star and Marrone Bio Innovations sign exclusive distribution agreement

May 9 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc:

* Agri-Star and Marrone Bio Innovations sign exclusive distribution agreement to distribute grandevo and venerate bioinsecticides for mexico

* Marrone Bio Innovations -co, agri-star signed exclusive agreement to distribute and market two mbi bioinsecticides, grandevo and venerate in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
