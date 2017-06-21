BRIEF-Agrium and Potash Corp will become Nutrien, upon closure of merger transaction

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Agrium Inc
* Upon closure of the merger transaction, Agrium and Potashcorp will become nutrien
* Agrium Inc says that once anticipated merger transaction between CO and Potash Corp closes, new company will be named Nutrien
* Regulatory review and approval process for merger transaction continues & parties expect closure of transaction to take place in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.