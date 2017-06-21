版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 22日 星期四 03:08 BJT

BRIEF-Agrium and Potash Corp will become Nutrien, upon closure of merger transaction

June 21 Agrium Inc

* Upon closure of the merger transaction, Agrium and Potashcorp will become nutrien

* Agrium Inc says that once anticipated merger transaction between CO and Potash Corp closes, new company will be named Nutrien

* Regulatory review and approval process for merger transaction continues & parties expect closure of transaction to take place in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
