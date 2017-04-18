版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日

BRIEF-Agrium Inc successfully commissioned its new urea plant in Texas

April 18 Agrium Inc

* Agrium Inc - successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas

* Agrium - continue to ramp up production, expect to reach full operational capacity by end of Q2 of 2017 for Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
