BRIEF-AgroFresh Solutions announces various agreements with the Dow Chemical Company and Avenue Capital

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 AgroFresh Solutions Inc
* AgroFresh Solutions announces various agreements with the Dow Chemical Company and Avenue Capital
* AgroFresh - Revisions to tax receivables agreement, warrant purchase agreement and payable balances provides immediate estimated benefit of about $85 million
* Dow has also agreed to buy up to 10% of AgroFresh's outstanding shares through open market purchases
* AgroFresh Solutions-Dow, Avenue Capital agreed to make available up to $100 million of borrowing capacity for potential strategic acquisitions by company
* AgroFresh Solutions Inc- Net present value of tax receivables agreement liability will be reduced by $65 million
* AgroFresh Solutions - Additionally, co, Dow and Avenue agreed to terminate warrant purchase agreement entered in connection with business combination
* AgroFresh - Co's obligations on payments to be reduced to 50% of tax savings related to step-up in value of assets that occurred in connection with deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.