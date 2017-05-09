版本:
BRIEF-Agrofresh Solutions reports qtrly loss per share $0.24

May 9 Agrofresh Solutions Inc:

* Agrofresh Solutions reports results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 sales rose 15 percent to $33 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.24

* Agrofresh Solutions- net sales for Q1 of 2017 were up 15 percent versus Q1 of 2016, due to smartfresh growth in Brazil, Chile & Harvista growth in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
