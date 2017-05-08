BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 AGT Food And Ingredients Inc:
* Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
* Q1 revenue C$520.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$485.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AGT Food And Ingredients - expects medium and long-term prospects, demand fundamentals for staple foods in emerging markets will "remain intact"
* AGT Food And Ingredients - near-term headwinds caused by non-tariff trade barriers expected to continue in near term
* AGT Food And Ingredients - headwinds caused by slower seasonal sales in markets like India and Turkey also expected to continue in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.