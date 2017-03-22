版本:
BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72

March 22 Agt Food and Ingredients Inc

* Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and declares dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.72

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
