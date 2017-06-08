版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-AGTC announces topline safety data for X-linked retinoschisis phase 1/2 study

June 8 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp

* AGTC announces topline safety data for X-linked retinoschisis phase 1/2 study

* ‍findings consistent with previous results demonstrating that investigational gene therapy for XLRS generally well tolerated​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
