BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize reports progress on store divestments

March 23 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV :

* Reports progress on store divestments, gives update on Belgium strategy

* Belgian subsidiaries have reached agreements to divest four stores and one project in Belgium

* Carrefour has agreed to buy one Albert Heijn store and two Delhaize affiliated stores, as well as one project

* Independently and separately, an independent supermarket entrepreneur has agreed to buy one store from Albert Heijn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
