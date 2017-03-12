版本:
BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire

March 13 AIA Group Ltd

* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017

* Mark Tucker takes up role of non-executive chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc

* Ng Keng Hooi will succeed Tucker as group chief executive and president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
