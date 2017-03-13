BRIEF-AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
March 14 American International Group Inc
* AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise
* AIG - in accordance with terms of warrants to purchase shares of AIG stock, warrant exercise price to be reduced to $44.2948 per share from $44.4305
* AIG - number of shares of AIG common stock receivable upon warrant exercise will increase to 1.016 from 1.013
* AIG-Adjustments to warrant exercise price resulted from declaration by board on February 14, 2017 of a dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG common stock
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit