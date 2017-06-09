BRIEF-AIG announces pricing of sale of common shares of Arch Capital Group

June 9 American International Group Inc
* AIG announces pricing of the sale of common shares of arch
capital group ltd.
* AIG - should underwriters exercise their option in full,
aig would receive additional proceeds of approximately $89
million
* AIG - priced sale through an underwritten public offering
of 6.4 million common shares of arch capital group ltd
* AIG says its remaining stake is subject to a lock-up that
will expire on january 15, 2018
* AIG - aig will receive gross proceeds of approximately
$590 million, based upon a price of $92.50 per share
