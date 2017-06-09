版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-AIG announces pricing of sale of common shares of Arch Capital Group

June 9 American International Group Inc

* AIG announces pricing of the sale of common shares of arch capital group ltd.

* AIG - should underwriters exercise their option in full, aig would receive additional proceeds of approximately $89 million

* AIG - priced sale through an underwritten public offering of 6.4 million common shares of arch capital group ltd

* AIG says its remaining stake is subject to a lock-up that will expire on january 15, 2018

* AIG - aig will receive gross proceeds of approximately $590 million, based upon a price of $92.50 per share

* AIG - priced sale through an underwritten public offering of common shares of arch capital group ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐