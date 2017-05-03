版本:
BRIEF-AIG authorizes repurchase of additional shares

May 3 American International Group Inc:

* AIG says authorized repurchase of additional shares of AIG common stock with an aggregate purchase price of up to $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
