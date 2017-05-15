BRIEF-AIG, Hamilton Insurance and Two Sigma Insurance expand partnership

May 15 AIG

* AIG, Hamilton Insurance Group and Two Sigma Insurance quantified announce expansion of partnership

* AIG - AIG has agreed in principle to acquire Hamilton USA, Hamilton Insurance Group's U.S. platform

* AIG - Hamilton RE and AIG to enter into strategic reinsurance partnership

* AIG - Attune's target market will be expanded to include companies with annual revenues of up to $35 million

* AIG - under terms of mou, hamilton will retain its one-third ownership of attune

* AIG - Attune's target market will be expanded to include companies with a target market segment of up to $150 billion in annual gross written premiums

* AIG - co, TSIQ to enter partnership to use TSIQ's "insurance-focused data science and technology expertise" for commercial insurance underwritten by AIG