BRIEF-AIG, Hamilton Insurance and Two Sigma Insurance expand partnership

* AIG, Hamilton Insurance Group and Two Sigma Insurance
quantified announce expansion of partnership
* AIG - AIG has agreed in principle to acquire Hamilton USA,
Hamilton Insurance Group's U.S. platform
* AIG - Hamilton RE and AIG to enter into strategic
reinsurance partnership
* AIG - Attune's target market will be expanded to include
companies with annual revenues of up to $35 million
* AIG - under terms of mou, hamilton will retain its
one-third ownership of attune
* AIG - Attune's target market will be expanded to include
companies with a target market segment of up to $150 billion in
annual gross written premiums
* Says Hamilton RE and AIG will enter into a reinsurance
strategic partnership
* AIG - co, TSIQ to enter partnership to use TSIQ's
"insurance-focused data science and technology expertise" for
commercial insurance underwritten by AIG
