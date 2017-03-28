版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 29日 星期三 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-AIG names Donna Demaio executive vice president and chief auditor

March 28 American International Group Inc -

* AIG names Donna Demaio Executive vice president and chief auditor

* Donna Demaio will rejoin AIG as executive vice president and chief auditor on April 17

* Demaio succeeds Martha Gallo, and will join AIG's executive leadership team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐