版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 11:34 BJT

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ

May 10 American International Group Inc

* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐